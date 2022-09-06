Cheyenne Sees 70th Consecutive 50+ Degree Day, Breaks Record

Cheyenne extended its streak of 50-plus degree days to 70 on Labor Day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service.

"The last morning below 50 was June 27th, with 47 degrees," the NWS said.

"We are likely to add a few more days to this tally, but this streak is likely to end Friday or Saturday," the NWS added.

This year's streak breaks 2001's 69-day streak, which lasted from June 22 to Aug. 29.

