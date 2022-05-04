Wyoming Reports Lowest Weekly COVID-19 Death Total So Far in 2022

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest weekly total so far this year.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Albany County woman died in April. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions that put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in February. She was not known to have health conditions that put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, there have been 1,814 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, 196 of which have occurred this year.

Laramie and Natrona counties have recorded the most deaths, 290 and 273, respectively.