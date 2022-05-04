Wyoming Reports Lowest Weekly COVID-19 Death Total So Far in 2022
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest weekly total so far this year.
The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:
- An older adult Albany County woman died in April. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions that put people at higher risk of severe illness.
- An adult Sweetwater County woman died in February. She was not known to have health conditions that put people at higher risk of severe illness.
According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, there have been 1,814 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, 196 of which have occurred this year.
Laramie and Natrona counties have recorded the most deaths, 290 and 273, respectively.