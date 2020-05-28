Wyoming Reports 667 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; 15 Deaths

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Thursday rose to 667 including three new cases in Natrona County, plus 209 probable cases and 634 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The total number of deaths statewide rose to 15, including the first one reported in Natrona County on Thursday. The man was in his seventies and had tested positive for the virus May 20.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases by three on Thursday to 61, with 14 probable cases, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 232, followed by Laramie County at 122, then Teton County at 69.

All 23 counties now have reported confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, the state health laboratory had completed 11,505 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 11,085 tests.

As of Thursday, 12.6% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 69.1% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Thursday, 33% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 44.2% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 47.7% identify as white, 31.6% were American Indian, 11.1% were Hispanic and 1.2% were black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 18.9%, followed by the 40-49-year age group at 15.6%, and the 30-39-year age group at 15%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 60%, followed by headache at 49.3%, fever at 49.2%, and muscle aches at 48.4%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 22 (2).

Big Horn: 4 (1).

Campbell: 17 (13).

Carbon: 9 (7).

Converse: 14 (10).

Crook: 5.

Fremont: 232 (29).

Goshen: 4 (1).

Hot Springs: 8 (4).

Johnson: 14 (4).

Laramie: 122 (66).

Lincoln: 11 (4).

Natrona: 61 (14).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 2.

Platte: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 18 (8).

Teton: 69 (31).

Uinta: 9 (3).

Washakie: 30 (5).

Weston: 1.

