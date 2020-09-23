Wyoming Reports 50th Coronavirus-Related Death

The recent death of a Big Horn County man has raised Wyoming’s coronavirus-related death total to 50.

The man’s death was announced Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the older man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, and died last week after being hospitalized for treatment in another state following virus exposure within Wyoming.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 4,231 lab-confirmed cases and 785 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,584 lab-confirmed cases and 646 probable cases have recovered.

