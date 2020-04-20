The Wyoming Department of Health reported Monday afternoon that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 317, up 12 from 305 on Friday.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases remained at 38 from Friday, with 18 having recovered.

Friday, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said the number of positive cases in the county is probably far higher than the reported number of confirmed cases.

Statewide, Laramie County had the most cases at 73, followed by Teton County at 62, then Fremont County at 51.

Platte and Weston counties had not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Monday, the state health laboratory had completed 3,624 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,993 tests.

Monday, Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boyer said he's seen some improvement with the state receiving tests.

However, several hospitals received testing machines with only seven or eight tests, which are used to calibrate the machines. So once the machines are ready, there aren't any materials left over for the testing itself, Boyer said.

The state laboratory has developed the media to transport the swabs used to test patients, which has improved the reporting of results, he said. "The state lab is doing all they can."

Last week, the Wyoming Health Department reported the state's first two COVID-19-related deaths: a Johnson County man and a Laramie County man.

As of Monday, 16.7% of cases had required hospitalization, 78.5% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Monday, 40.4% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 47.3% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 64.4% were white, 13.6% were Hispanic, 12.6% were American Indian, and 1.6% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 20.2%; followed by the 19-29-year age group at 18.3%, and then the 50-59-year age group at 17.7%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 6.

Big Horn: 1 (2).

Campbell: 13 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 9 (6).

Crook: 4.

Fremont: 51 (7).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 73 (29).

Lincoln: 5 (4).

Natrona: 38 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (6).

Teton: 62 (27).

Uinta: 6.

Washakie: 5 (3).

