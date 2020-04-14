Wyoming Reports 282 COVID-19 Cases; 164 Have Recovered

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 282, plus 101 probable cases.

Only one death, a Johnson County man, has occurred in the state.

The health department also reported that the 19-29-year age group had the second-highest rate of confirmed cases, tied with the 50-59-year age group.

In Natrona County, the number of cases stands at 34, with the most recent case reported on Tuesday morning.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is tracing the patient's recent past through interviews, travel history, possible places of exposure, and other possible contacts. The patient and their immediate household members are self-quarantining.

Only Platte and Weston counties of the state's 23 counties have not reported cases.

Laramie County has the most cases at 62, followed by Teton County at 57, then Fremont County at 42.

Of all cases, 164 have recovered.

The first positive case in Wyoming was reported on March 12.

The state health laboratory had completed 3,105 tests with 172 positive results, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,024 tests with 110 positive results.

As of Tuesday, 15.2% of cases had required hospitalization, 83% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Tuesday, 39.7% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 48.2% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of all cases, half were female and half were male.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 66% were white, 12.4% were Hispanic, 11% were American Indian, and 1.8% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 20.6%; with the 50-59-year and 19-29-year age groups at 17.4%, and then the 40-49-year age group at 16%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 77.3%, followed by fever at 66%, and muscle aches at 60.6%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 5.

Big Horn: 1 (1).

Campbell: 13 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 8 (6).

Crook: 3.

Fremont: 42 (7).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1.

Johnson: 11 (3).

Laramie: 62 (25).

Lincoln: 5 (4).

Natrona: 34 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 9 (4).

Teton: 57 (26).

Uinta: 4.

Washakie: 5 (3).

