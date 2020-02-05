Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney: Nancy Pelosi ‘Had A Tantrum’

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ''had a tantrum'' following President Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening.

Pelosi was seen tearing up a copy of the speech immediately after the president finished speaking.

Cheney released this statement:

“President Trump’s speech tonight was excellent. He outlined a bold and hopeful vision for our nation. He highlighted the historically strong economy that families in Wyoming and across the country are benefitting from. He reiterated his commitment to America’s military and our leadership around the world. The guests he invited, stories he told, and policies he outlined reminded us of all that is best about America.

“In stark contrast, Speaker Pelosi had a tantrum, disgraced herself, and dishonored the House. She is an embarrassment and unfit for office."