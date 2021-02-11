Wyoming Relaxing COVID-19 Orders to Allow for Larger Gatherings

Attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase starting Monday, Feb. 15, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday.

According to a news release, indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 500 people, and outdoor gatherings of up to 1,000 people.

Sporting events, artistic performances, restaurants and gyms will also see capacity limits eased.

Gordon says the state is "making good progress" in its fight against COVID-19, as data from most counties shows declines in both case counts and hospitalizations.

"Levels are returning to where they were before the dangerous spike in November and some counties have lifted restrictions," said Gordon. "This is good news thanks to Wyoming’s people."

"Our trends are encouraging and our vaccination effort is progressing smoothly," he added. "These orders allowing larger groups and more capacity will lift up small businesses, keep schools open and get us closer to normal."