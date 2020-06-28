Wyoming Rare Earth Elements Project Receives Federal Funding

Gillette, Wyo. (AP) — A project in Wyoming to develop technologies and methods to extract rare earth elements from coal ash has received more than $810,000 from the federal government.

The Gillette News Record reported researchers at the National Energy Technology Laboratory are overseeing the project in Campbell County.

The project received the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Technology Commercialization Fund.

Rare earth elements are chemicals in the planet’s crust with unique properties making them essential to technologies spanning a range of applications in electronics, computer and communication systems, transportation, health care, and national defense.