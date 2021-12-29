Wyoming Ranked 50th For States That Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

A new report from Becker's Hospital Review has compiled the rankings of states by percentage of population that is fully vaccinated.

Wyoming is ranked 50th.

According to the report, "As of 6 a.m. EDT December 28, a total of 205,420,745 Americans had been fully vaccinated, or 61.9 percent of the country's population, according to the CDC's data."

Becker's gathered their data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). According to the data, Wyoming is ranked 50th out of the 50 states plus Washington D.C. Only Idaho has a smaller percentage of population that is vaccinated.

Currently the number of people fully vaccinated in Wyoming is 275,405 people, or 47.41% of the total population.

Vermont is ranked number one as the state with the most fully vaccinated residents. Currently, 482,342 or 77.3% of its residents are fully vaccinated. It's followed by Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington.

Many Wyoming residents have continued to deny the vaccination, going so far as to hold protests about it. With its state leaders decrying any federal vaccine mandates, Wyoming will continue to be one of the lowest ranking states in America when it comes to COVID vaccinations.