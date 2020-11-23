Wyoming Prepares to Clear Winter Roads Amid Budget Cuts

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming Department of Transportation official says the agency will do all it can to keep winter roads clear in the face of budget cuts implemented earlier this year.

The Cody Enterprise reports transportation department spokesperson Cody Beers says the agency’s top priority will be to keep school bus routes open.

Beers says budget cuts have not affected stores of sand and salt for roads, but drivers will need to increase their personal responsibility while traveling.

A more temperate start to the winter has helped the department’s budget by saving funds necessary for overtime pay and equipment costs.