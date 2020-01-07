Wyoming Powder River Basin Coal Production Continues to Slow
Federal data shows coal production in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming continued declining during the third quarter of 2019.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration published the information Thursday showing a 7.7% decrease in year-to-date production.
National coal production also fell 6.9% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018.
U.S. coal consumption experienced a similar decline, decreasing 13.4% from the same period in 2018.
Utility company PacifiCorp has coal plants throughout rural Wyoming but the company says it is hastening the closure of about two-thirds of its national coal operations.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app