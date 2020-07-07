Wyoming Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

The Rock Spring Police Department was notified on July 3 that two officers had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.

According to the post, both officers were directed to self-isolate and will be quarantined during the 14-day incubation period. The names of the officers were not released.

The post says the police department has taken the following actions in the wake of the officers testing positive:

''• Notified additional City employees who may also have been exposed.

• Completed a deep cleaning of the police department’s facility and designated police cars.

• Initiated the Health Department’s contact investigations and will be conducting additional testing on all department employees.

• Employees will be wearing facemasks during all contacts with the public, following the social distancing recommendations of 6 feet between individuals, washing hands after contacts, and using hand sanitizer as needed.''

The officers have not been hospitalized, according to the post.