Wyoming Medical Center Has 0 COVID-19 Patients For First Time In a Long Time
The Wyoming Department of Health reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 48,133. 5 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 28.
No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 701. Of these total deaths, 135 have occurred in Natrona County.
As of Friday, there are 16 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming.
For the first time in months, Wyoming Medical Center reported 0 COVID-19 cases currently being housed, though there are 10 patients currently being treated for COVID-19 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Currently 47,126 cases have recovered.
Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
To see more statistics about COVID-19 in Wyoming, and in Natrona County, follow this link.
To see the self-reported hospital data regarding COVID-19, follow this link.
