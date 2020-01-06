Wyoming Media Prevail in University President Records Case

A group of Wyoming news organizations has largely prevailed in a lawsuit over records related to the dismissal of a university president.

A judge ruled Friday the vast majority of records sought by the Casper Star-Tribune, WyoFile and others will be released. Some information and documents were ordered withheld.

University of Wyoming trustees decided last year to not renew President Laurie Nichols' contract.

They have not explained their decision, which took Nichols and many others at the school by surprise.

The university made sweeping use of attorney-client privilege to avoid disclosing communications among trustees.

Attorneys for the university and Nichols, who sided with the school in the case, did not return messages seeking comment.