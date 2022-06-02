Wyoming Man Pleads Guilty To Pretending To Be Dead Man For Decades

A Greybull man in mid-May entered guilty pleas related to allegations that he pretended to be a dead man for decades.

According to filings in US District Court for Wyoming, Peter Jeremy Martin entered guilty pleas to false statement in an application for a passport and felon in a possession of a firearm or ammunition on May 12.

Martin is set to be sentenced before US District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal on August 1.

A criminal complaint states Martin used the name James Delbert Libbey when applying for passports on multiple occasions. Federal investigators later learned the real Libbey died in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1964.

An investigation also revealed that Martin used a driver's license under Libbey's name.

