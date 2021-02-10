Wyoming Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Three Relatives

SHERIDAN (AP) — A Wyoming man accused of killing three relatives has pleaded guilty.

Fifty-five-year-old Dana Beartusk pleaded guilty Tuesday in state District Court in Sheridan to three counts of second-degree murder.

Beartusk told Judge John Fenn he was intoxicated when he killed 54-year-old Seana Fisher, 25-year-old Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, and 51-year-old Angelina Beartusk in March 2020.

Their bodies were found in Beartusk's home in Big Horn.

The Sheridan Press reported Beartusk initially was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Each second-degree murder charge is punishable by at least 20 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 13.

