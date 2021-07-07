Wyoming Man Killed, 2 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver inattention and speed may be to blame for a Monday afternoon crash south of Manderson that left one person dead and two others, including a child, injured.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near milepost 17 on Wyoming 433.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Thomas A. Jahrig, 80, of Manderson, was driving south when he slowed to turn and was rear-ended by an SUV being driven by Micah E. Maas, 33, of Greybull.

The collision caused Jahrig's pickup to go off the road and overturn. Jahrig was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Maas, who also was not buckled up, and his juvenile passenger, who was in a child seat, were taken to the South Big Horn County Hospital in Basin for their injuries.

Beck says driver inattention and speed on the part of Maas are being investigated as potential contributing factors.