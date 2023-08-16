Wyoming Man Charged with Five Felonies for Sexual Exploitation of Children

A man from Green River appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court by video on Tuesday, Aug 15, before Judge Michael Patchen.

Eric Evans, born in 1997, heard five counts of sexual exploitation of children, all felonies punishable by up to twelve years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Sexual exploitation of children refers to a range of crimes involving the sexual abuse of a child for the financial benefit of any person or in exchange for anything of value (including monetary and non-monetary benefits) given or received by any person.

Evans told the judge he had moved from Green River to Natrona County in December.

Police originally apprehended Evans for a traffic stop and arrested him for possession of narcotics.

Pursuant to a search warrant, they discovered 46 videos and 2,045 pornographic images of toddlers in Evans' phone.

Because of the egregious nature of the allegations and Evans' limited ties to the community, Patchen set bond at $100,000 cash only.

Evans will have a preliminary hearing in less than 10 days if he bonds out and in 20 if he does not.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.