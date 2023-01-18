Man Pleads Not Guilty in Natrona County District Court to a Series of Child Sex Abuse Crimes

Ryan Michael Ao, born in 1976, heard three charges against him in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 18:

1. Sexual Intrusion, a felony punishable by no less than 25 years imprisonment, no more than 50 and/or a $10,000 fine.

2. Sexual Contact, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

3. Immodest, Immoral, or Indecent Liberties, a felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation began in April when authorities first received a report than an 8 year old girl had been sexually abused by Ao, stating that the abuse began when the alleged victim was only 5 years old.

An interview was conducted by the Children's Advocacy Project that documented the inapropriate happenings between Ao and the victim, according to court records.

Ao was arrested on Nov. 16 and brought to Natrona Count Circuit Court for Initial Appearances on Nov. 17 for the matters listed above.

The case was bound over to District Court where Ao pleaded not guilty by reasons of insanity or mental illness.

The judge set the case for a later date, asking Rosalez to submit an evaluation that would support the claims about Ao's mental state in the mean time.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.