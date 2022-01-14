Wyoming Man Charged In US Capitol Riot

More than a year after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 last year, a Wyoming man has been charged in connection to the incident.

According to documents filed in US District Court in Washington, D.C., Andrew Galloway is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or on grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The charges were filed on January 4.

Galloway entered a not guilty plea last week.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI received an online tip concerning Galloway's participation in the riots. The tip attached a TikTok video in which Galloway allegedly states, "Yeah, that was us today; no that wasn't Antifa."

FBI agents included a still of the TikTok in their complaint.

Agents also received YouTube videos of Galloway wearing a Trump hat.

The complaint alleges that Galloway was seen in surveillance video entering the Capitol building through a breached window at an entrance known as the Senate Wing Door.

Court documents go on to state FBI agents interviewed Galloway at his home outside of Cody. Galloway reportedly did not dispute his presence in the vicinity of the Capitol but he did tell agents he did not enter the building.

The complaint states Galloway's cell phone number was pinged as being inside the Capitol building during the riots.

A previous version of this article stated that Galloway had not entered a plea. That is incorrect. This story has been updated to reflect that Galloway pleaded not guilty.