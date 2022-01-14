Wyoming Man Accused Of Making Child Porn With 4-Year-Old

A Wyoming man has been indicted for allegedly producing child porn.

Dustin Anthony Hiebert is charged with four counts of production of child pornography in Wyoming District Federal Court. If convicted, he faces between 15 and 30 years behind bars on each count. He also faces up $250,000 in fines on each count.

Court documents indicate that Hiebert was indicted on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the victim was 4-years-old.

The first count alleges that Hiebert "used, induced and coerced a minor" to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce a 25-second video. The count goes on to allege Hiebert performed sex acts on the minor in the video.

The second count alleges that Hiebert produced a 37-second video in which he performed sex acts on the victim.

Count three alleges that Hiebert took video of him inserting his finger into the victim's anus.

Finally, count four alleges that Hiebert produced still photographs of the victim's genitals and of Hiebert sexually abusing the victim.

He has not had an opportunity enter pleas to the charges.