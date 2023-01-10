Wyoming Legislature Convenes 2023 General Session on Tuesday

The 2023 Wyoming Legislature will convene its General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wyoming alternates 20 day budget sessions with roughly two-month general sessions,

Budget sessions are theoretically devoted to budget issues, although non-budget issues can be introduced with a 2/3 majority vote and there has been an increasing tendency towards introducing non-budget bills during budget sessions in recent years.

During General Sessions bills on any topic can be introduced with a simple majority vote. Here is the schedule for this year's session:

2023 LEGISLATIVE SESSION SCHEDULE (37-Day Schedule)

Day 1 Tuesday, January 10

Monday, January 23 Session convenes Recess-Legislature Will Not Convene

Day 12 Thursday, January 26

Day 14 Monday, January 30 Last day for Senate Files to be introduced Budget Bill-Committee of the Whole

Day 15 Tuesday, January 31

Day 16 Wednesday, February 1 Last day for House Bills to be introduced Budget Bill-Committee of the Whole (if necessary) Budget Bill-Second Reading

Day 18 Friday, February 3 Last day for Bills to be reported out of Committee in house of origin Budget Bill-Third Reading

Day 19 Monday, February 6 Last day for Committee of the Whole in house of origin

Day 20 Tuesday, February 7 Last day for Second Reading in house of origin

Day 21 Wednesday, February 8 Last day for Third Reading on Bills in house of origin

Monday, February 20 Recess-Legislature Will Not Convene

Day 32 Friday, February 24 Last day for Bills tbe reported out of Committee in second house Day 33

Monday, February 27 Last day for Committee of the Whole in the second house

Day 34 Tuesday, February 28 Last day for Second Reading in the second house

Day 35 Wednesday, March 1 Last day for Third Reading in the second house

Day 36 Thursday, March 2 Concurrence on Amendments/Joint Conference Committee Reports

Day 37 Friday, March 3 Joint Conference Committee Reports; ADJOURN by Midnight

The legislature convene on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to an LSO news release:

The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 General Session on Tuesday at Noon. The bodies will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership will be sworn in. Following a brief recess, the bodies will begin introduction and referral of bills Tuesday afternoon. All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2023 General Session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

Lawmakers will convene a Joint session at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Governor Mark Gordon's State of the State address at 10 am. That will be followed by the Judiciary Address by Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox. Lawmakers will then settle down to business on Wednesday afternoon.