Wyoming Lawmakers Reject Medicaid Expansion Effort

Townsquare Media

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Wyoming lawmakers have rejected the second effort to expand Medicaid in five days.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Friday that the Republican state Rep. Pat Sweeney filed a bill Wednesday to amend the state constitution, but it did not receive two-thirds of the House and Senate vote.

The House voted 40-16 against the proposal to expand Medicaid and include those making 138% of the federal poverty line, or about $36,000 a year.

Officials say the bill's rejection follows the House vote to kill a separate bill that would have allowed Gov. Mark Gordon to study expansion and then decide whether to move forward with it.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Medicaid expansion, Wyoming Legislature
Categories: Associated Press, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top