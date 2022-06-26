Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 20-26, 2022

The 12th week of the Wyoming Legion Baseball season brings teams deeper and deeper into the season.

In just over a month, teams will be playing in the postseason. That’s hard to believe.

Cody and Gillette have tournaments at home this weekend. Other teams are heading to Montana, Nebraska, Texas, and Utah for tournament action.

MONDAY, JUNE 20:

Final Score: Laramie 12 Sheridan Troopers 6 (conference game) - Rangers scored 9 in the 2nd inning to seize control and snap Sheridan's 13-game win streak.

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 13 Laramie 2 (conference game) - Troopers scored in all but 2 innings and jumped out to a 6-0. C. Steel had 3 hits & 3 RBIs. Greer added 2 hits & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 2 Buffalo 0 (conference game) - Barney tossed a no-hitter for the Jets.

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 17 Buffalo 0 (conference game) - Four pitchers combined on a 2-hit shutout.

Final Score: Jackson 13 Libby, MT 3 (9-inn. game) - Giants jumped to an 8-0 lead and end it early. L Gralund had 2 hits & 3 RBIs for Jackson.

Final Score: Douglas 27 Rawlins 2 - a 17-run 3rd blew it wide open for the Cats. Virtue had 3 hits & 4 RBIs. Spence added 2 hits & 4 RBIs for Douglas.

Final Score: Douglas 23 Rawlins 0 - Cats scored 23 runs in the 1st inning for the sweep.

Final Score: Torrington 11 Wheatland 6 (conference game) - Tigers pulled away with 10 runs in the 6th. Hellus & Keith with 3 hits & 2 RBIs each.

Final Score: Wheatland 9 Torrington 8 (conference game) - Lobos hold on for the road split. Hicks had 3 hits and 1 RBI. Also took advantage of 9 walks. Led 6-0 and held off the Tigers.

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 5 Twin Falls, ID 4 - Sixers led 5-0 and hold on for the win. Costopoulos had 3 hits (HR) & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Cody 15 World Team Baseball #1 2 - Cubs scored 4 in the 1st and added 8 in the 3rd. Jarrett had 3 hits & 2 RBIs. T. Schroder added 2 hits (HR) & 3 RBIs.

CABA 16U Wood Bat World Series in Lubbock, TX

Final Score: Colorado Travelers 16U 7 Cheyenne Hawks 1 - a 5-run 1st was the difference for the Travelers

TUESDAY, JUNE 21:

Final Score: Jackson 9 Evanston 6 (conference game) - Giants jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the first 4 innings. Outlaws cut it to one, but Jackson holds on. Witt had 1 hit & 2 RBIs, while Garner added 2 hits for the Giants.

Final Score: Evanston 7 Jackson 2 (conference game) - Outlaws win their first conference game by scoring the first 6 runs of the game. Morrow had 2 hits & 3 RBIs. Baldwin added 4 hits & 1 RBI.

Final Score: Casper Oilers 5 Gillette 3 - 10 inns. - both teams scored 3 runs in the 3rd. Oilers got the go-ahead RBI single by Locklin in the 10th. Casper added a sacrifice fly for another run.

Final Score: Riverton 19 Rawlins 3 (conference game) - Raiders roll with 10 runs in the 1st inning. Hutchison hit 2 HRs and tripled with 7 RBIs. Bevers & Anderson added 2 hits & 4 RBIs each.

Final Score: Riverton 13 Rawlins 0 (conference game) - Baker tossed a 3-hit shutout. The Raiders scored 11 runs in the first inning. DeVries had 2 hits & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Douglas 11 Wheatland 1 (conference game) - Cats broke open a 1-run game with 8 runs in the 4th. Mongiello had 4 hits (HR) & 3 RBIs. Russell also hit homered for Douglas.

Final Score: Wheatland 8 Douglas 2 (conference game) - The Lobos pulled away with 5 in the 4th. Goodrich had 2 hits (HR) & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: World Team A 8 Cody 2 - Cubs had a 2-1 lead but World scored the last 7 runs of the game.

Final Score: World Team A 4 Cody 1

CABA 16U Wood Bat World Series in Lubbock, TX

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 11 Boise Baseball Academy 16U 1 - a 7-run 3rd inning helped the Hawks win their 1st game in this tournament. Westby had 2 hits & 1 RBI. Cheyenne took advantage of 6 walks and 4 errors by their opponent.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22:

Final Score: Spearfish, SD 12 Casper Drillers 0 - Spartans jumped out to a 9-0 lead.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 8 Spearfish, SD 6 - 7 runs over the first 4 innings helped the Drillers gain a split. Smith, Woods, and Nicholls all had 2 hits & 1 RBI.

Final Score: Casper Oilers 6 Billings (MT) Royals 3 - Oilers scored 6 runs in the first 2 innings. Wilcox & Taggart with 2 RBIs each.

Final Score: Billings (MT) Royals 9 Casper Oilers 3 - a 4-run 7th clinched it for the Royals.

406 Flyers (MT) at Sheridan Troopers - canceled

Final Score: Powell 9 Lovell 6 (conference game) - Pioneers had a 4-1 lead. Mustangs took a 5-4 lead before Powell scored 3 in the 4th to retake the lead. Stenerson had 2 hits, including 1 HR & 5 RBIs.

Final Score: Powell 13 Lovell 1 (conference game) - Pioneers earn the sweep after a quick 5-0 that expanded to 13-1 in the third. Johnson & Stenerson homered for Powell. Worstell paced the offense with 3 hits & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Cody 8 World Team A 7 - a 5-run 4th put the Cubs in front for good. Jack Schroeder had 2 home runs and 5 RBIs. He also got the win on the mound.

CABA 16U Wood Bat World Series in Lubbock, TX

Final Score: Enfuego 9 Cheyenne Hawks 2 - a 5-run 5th allowed Enfuego to pull away.

Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance, NE

Final Score: Torrington 11 Sidney, NE 3 - a 6-run 3rd put the Tigers in control. Firminhac had 3 hits & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Alliance, NE 8 Torrington 4 - Alliance jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 9 West Fargo, NE 1 - Sixers scored the first 5 runs of the game. Haught had 3 hits & 2 RBIs, Romero had 2 hits (3B) & 2 RBIs, and Lopez added 3 hits (2B) & 1 RBI.

St. George Summer Classic in St. George, UT

Final Score: St. George, UT 7 Jackson 1 - Sentinels got out to a 4-1 lead after 2 innings.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23:

Final Score: Lovell 12 Buffalo 4 - Mustangs jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Hedges had 2 hits (3B) & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Lovell 9 Buffalo 8 (8 inns.) - Mustangs win it on a walk-off single by Rodriguez in extra innings.

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Mountain Crest, UT 8 Gillette 6 (8 inns.) - Riders fought back to tie it in the 6th but fall in extra innings.

Final Score: Gillette 8 Rocky Mountain Oysters (CO) 0 - a 7-run 4th inning put the Riders over the top. Fink had 3 hits & 3 RBIs, plus tossed a 3-hit shutout on the mound. Gillette had 14 hits in just 4 innings.

Battle for Omaha Tournament in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Williston, ND 4 Laramie 1 - Keybirds scored all their runs in the 3rd inning.

Final Score: UBT Lincoln Pius X (NE) 8 Laramie 0 - Rangers hurt themselves with 8 errors.

CABA 16U Wood Bat World Series in Lubbock, TX

Final Score: Team Steel Colorado 16U 4 Cheyenne Hawks 3 - a run in the 6th was the difference.

CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Grand Island, NE 7 Cheyenne Sixers 2 - a 5-run 7th was the difference for Grand Island.

Harry Griffith Baseball Tournament in Miles City, MT

Final Score: Havre, MT 11 Riverton 0

Final Score: Belgrade, MT 12 Sheridan Jets 1

St. George Summer Classic in St. George, UT

Final Score: Jackson 12 Stansbury, UT 10 - Giants scored 10 runs in the 3rd and held on. Wright had 2 hits & 2 RBIs. Fisher hit 1 HR.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24:

Final Score: Casper Drillers 9 Gering, NE 3 - Drillers trailed 1-0 before they scored the next 6 runs and pulled away. Gifford had 1 hit & 2 RBIs. Smith & Barthlama added 2 hits & 1 RBI each.

Final Score: Gering, NE 14 Casper Drillers 8 - Drillers hurt by 5 errors. It was 8-7, Gering, but they scored 6 of the last 7 runs in the game. Smith had 2 hits (2B) & 3 RBIs in defeat.

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament

Final Score: Cody 8 World Team 2 1 - the Cubs scored 4 in the 1st inning and never trailed. Bailey had 2 hits & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: World Team 1 5 Cody 2 - 3 in the 7th was the difference in the Cubs' loss.

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Gillette 4 Premier West (CO) 1 - Riders scored 2 in the 5th and 1 in the 6th to secure the win. Fink had 1 hit & 2 RBIs. Drube tossed 5 scoreless innings and allowed 1 hit.

Battle for Omaha Tournament in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Laramie 17 Rapid City (SD) Sliders 8 - a 9-run 4th helped the Rangers pull away for the victory. Ruckman had 2 hits (HR) & 4 RBIs. Chavez added 2 hits (2B) & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Elk North (Omaha, NE) 5 Laramie 3 - both teams committed 4 errors. Malone had 2 hits & 1 RBI.

CABA 16U Wood Bat World Series in Lubbock, TX

Final Score: Lubbock Heat Baseball 16U 9 Cheyenne Hawks 0 - Hawks held to 2 hits in the loss.

CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Omaha (NE) Westside 7 Cheyenne Sixers 3 - Sixers lose back-to-back games for the 1st time this season.

Harry Griffith Baseball Tournament in Miles City, MT

Final Score: Riverton 17 Great Falls, MT 7 - Raiders pull away for the win. Anderson had 4 hits & 3 RBIs. Hutchison added 3 hits (2-3B) & 7 RBIs.

Final Score: Riverton 12 Sidney, MT 2 - Hutchison had 3 hits & 5 RBIs. DeVries added 4 RBIs. The Raiders scored 10 of their runs in the last 3 innings.

Final Score: Havre, MT 7 Sheridan Jets 6

St. George Summer Classic in St. George, UT

Final Score: Colorado Mesa 9 Jackson 0 - Giants held to just 3 hits.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25:

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament

Final Score: Cody 4 Worland Team 1 2 - a 3-run 6th pushes the Cubs to the win. T. Schroeder had the go-ahead RBI-2B in the 6th.

Final Score: 406 Flyers (MT) 5 Cody 0 - Cubs held to 1 hit.

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Mitchell, SD 6 Gillette 5 - prevents Riders from reaching the title game in their own tourney.

Battle for Omaha Tournament in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Bellevue, NE Gross 9 Laramie 3 - a 7-run 2nd was the difference for Bellevue.

CABA 16U Wood Bat World Series in Lubbock, TX

Cheyenne Hawks - no more games

Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance, NE

Final Score: Torrington 5 York, NE 4 - Saucedo had the GW RBI-2B in the top of the 7th for the Tigers. Desmond had 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Broken Bow, NE 12 Torrington 9

CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 4 Bozeman, MT 3 - 2 runs in the 6th was the difference for the Sixers. Swaen had the GW 2-run 2B.

Final Score: Millard (NE) West 3 Cheyenne Sixers 2

Harry Griffith Baseball Tournament in Miles City, MT

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 11 Great Falls, MT 1 - a 6-run 3rd inning put the Jets in control. Hutton had 2 hits & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 10 Dickinson, ND 0 - Barney tossed a 3-hit shutout. Greer had 2 hits & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Miles City, MT 5 Riverton 1

St. George Summer Classic in St. George, UT

Final Score: Cedar City, UT 13 Jackson 3 - Cedar City scored the first 8 runs of the game.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26:

Final Score: Evanston 13 Green River 10

Final Score: Green River 4 Evanston 3

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament

Final Score: Cody 9 World Team 2 5

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Gillette 14 Mountain Crest, UT 6

Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance, NE

Final Score: Sturgis, SD 8 Torrington 7

CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 4 Crieghton Prep 3

Harry Griffith Baseball Tournament in Miles City, MT

Final Score: Belgrade, MT 11 Riverton 1