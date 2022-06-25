See Inside Maybe the Most Glamourous Camper in All of Wyoming

I've seen a lot of campers in my life which is maybe something I shouldn't brag about. However, there's a camper near Cody, Wyoming that can only be described as glamourous. Matter of fact, it might be one of the fanciest in Wyoming and you can see what it's like inside.

According to Airbnb, this sweet camper (don't go fallin' in love with her, Clark) is located 6 miles from downtown Cody. Here's how the hosts describe it:

You will love the idea of camping while having the reality of comfort when you stay in our refurbished 36' Bighorn fifth wheel (camper). Enjoy the peace of being in the country, looking out your window at Carter Mountain, Sheep Mountain, Jim Mountain, and Cedar Mountain. The RV sits on 6 acres and is fully hooked up to water, electric, and septic. Upon arrival I will provide fresh bread, butter, and jam, along with connoisseur worthy coffee and tea.

Bread, butter and jam...you had me at hello. See pics for yourself.

Maybe the Most Glamourous Camper in All of Wyoming

It seems like those who have stayed in this sweet camper are happy as it's averaging 4.92 out of 5 on Airbnb as of this writing. The nightly cost to stay in it as of now is $166 a night which isn't cheap, but also isn't bad compared to most hotels these days.

If glamourous mountain camping near Cody sounds like a good idea to you, check out the complete Airbnb listing for more pictures, updates and availability.

