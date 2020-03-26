Wyoming Lawmakers Debate Special Education Funding

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — A bill that would have lifted a cap on special education funding in Wyoming has failed to pass the Senate before the end of the legislative session.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that the majority of K-12 funding comes from state mineral taxes, but state officials discovered that relying on an increasingly unstable industry is not sustainable.

Currently, lawmakers are looking for ways to cut the budget, including reducing special education funding.

Others are looking for alternatives in funding special education.

The vote comes amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the economy.