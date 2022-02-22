Wyoming Is No Longer the ‘Least Sinful’ State, But Still Close to It

If you're a bad boy or bad girl, this will make you feel a little better. Wyoming is no longer the least sinful state in the entire country. To all the good boys and good girls out there, don't worry too much. We only dropped down one spot.

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State is now ranked as 49th overall on their "2022’s Most Sinful States in America" list.

Idaho flipflopped with us this year, taking over the coveted 50th overall ranking.

While overall, in comparison to 2021, Wyoming did fall a couple of points on some of the key metrics, it is worth noting that a few more variables were added to the mix (like laziness and vanity).

Here are a few of Wyoming's individual rankings:

Anger & Hatred - 35th

Jealousy - 44th

Excesses & Vices - 39th

Greed - 48th

Lust - 37th

Vanity - 46th

Laziness -19th

While are small population and lack of what city people might call a "night life", definitely plays into our score, we just can't agree on the laziness. Wyomingites are some of the hardest workers and at some of the countries most difficult blue collar jobs. We demand a recount on that portion.

It was shocking to discover that Wyoming ranked 49th for states with the fewest beauty salons. This played a role in our overall low vanity score (yay), but Casper alone has quite a few, so that really makes me wonder how many some of these larger, more metropolitan areas have.

Regardless, it's nice to know that Wyoming is one of the least sinful places in America... still!

