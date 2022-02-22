Are The Big Horn Mountains On Your List For A Wyoming Adventure?

If you were looking at taking a winter tour of Wyoming, where would you look first? Yellowstone? Elk Mountain? What about the Big Horn Mountains?

Sled Wyoming is a backcountry snowmobile guide company in Sheridan that offers some pretty legit Big Horn Mountain adventures. Sled Wyo offers riders of all skillsets a chance to explore and turn it loose. They have a permit with Big Horn National Forest which allows them to take you on an extreme adventure.

One of their goals is to put you on one of the greatest adventures you've been on, if you have any previous riding skills or not. They promise to push to your limits, while making sure you're safe and having a good time.

There are over 1 million acres of National Forest, hundreds of miles of trails and scenery available to see. The goal is for you to be able to see and ride as much as possible and according to the videos I've watched, they ride pretty aggressively.

Watching the videos on their YouTube Channel, these guys are great riders and it makes me want to head to Sheridan now to check it out. I've never really considered myself an extreme sports type of person, but seeing the opportunity to get out and ride while exploring the Big Horns seems like something I want to do ASAP.

One of the best parts of Wyoming is all the adventure that's available all times of the year. Some may think the state shuts down when it's not tourist season, but when traditional tourist season closes, this state is just really getting going on the real action.

Winter Adventure In Wyoming