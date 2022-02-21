With the deadline for bills to be introduced into the Wyoming legislature expiring on Friday, there were a host of bills that either failed to be introduced or were not considered for introduction.

Among the 153 proposed House bills, eight House joint resolutions, 114 Senate files, and two Senate joint resolutions, there were 53 that were not considered for introduction and 38 that failed introduction for a variety of reasons.

One of those bills, House Bill 20, which would have expanded Medicaid access in Wyoming, failed introduction because Jan Cartwright, deputy director for Healthy Wyoming, said was due to there not being the 40 votes necessary to get it introduced.

Cartwright said in an email that there may be other efforts during the current session, which runs until March 11, to get a Medicaid bill passed, but currently it seems unlikely to get introduced this time around.

Another bill, House Bill 99 sponsored by Representative Chuck Gray and co-sponsored by seven Representatives and one Senator, would have designated state highway 258 as President Donald J. Trump Highway.

The bill would have designated $2,800 to the Department of Transportation to pay for new signage on the highway.

Two bills related to marijuana, House Bill 106, which would have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana and related products, along with House Bill 143, which would have legalized medical marijuana in Wyoming, failed introduction in the legislature.

The former bill had eight sponsors in the House and one in the Senate, while the latter had nine sponsors in the House and one in the Senate.

Other bills, like House Bill 74, which would have changed how voting is done in Wyoming to runoff elections, or House Bill 66, which would have prevented the banning of working animals, or House Bill 58, which would have required Wyoming high school student to pass a citizenship test in order to graduate, all failed introduction.

Some bills, like House Bill 32, which would have limited the impact of employer vaccine requirements, or House Bill 13, which would have banned off-road vehicles from being used on highways, passed introduction but failed to make it out of their respective committees.

At the same time, there are also many bills that have made their way through their respective chamber and are in the process of being sent to the other chamber for passage.