Wyoming is Losing Millions From Mineral Tax Delinquencies

Wyoming’s 23 counties charge coal, oil and gas companies for the minerals they extract through production taxes.

But delinquency in paying those taxes has become somewhat of the new normal, particularly in Wyoming’s coal country.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the state Legislative Service Office found that in just one decade, energy companies throughout Wyoming failed to pay $97.7 million in production taxes to counties on time.

Missed payments have forced local governments to contend with more and more unexpected budget shortfalls.

State lawmakers are considering solutions, including requiring companies to pay production taxes every month.