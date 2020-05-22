Court Says Dinosaur Fossils Worth Millions Aren’t Minerals

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A divided Montana Supreme Court says under state law, dinosaur fossils aren't minerals.

Wednesday's ruling has implications in an ongoing legal battle over the ownership of millions of dollars of fossils found on an eastern Montana ranch where the surface and mineral rights are owned by different people.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked the state Supreme Court for a ruling on state law in the matter.

The court's decision will now inform the 9th Circuit as it decides who owns the fossils.

The fossils include a T. rex, a triceratops skull and a pair of dinosaurs that appeared to have been locked in battle when they died.