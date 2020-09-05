Wyoming HS Football Week 1 Scoreboard: Sept. 3-5, 2020

All but one team will have played a game after week 1 of the Wyoming High School football schedule.

There are four ranked match-ups, including two in the new Class 1A-9 man division. Plus, there's a rematch of the 6-man state championship game on Saturday.

This is where WyoPreps will be tracking and updating scores throughout the weekend.

Week 1 Scoreboard:

Thursday, Sept. 3

Interclass

Final Score: 2A Lyman 40 3A Rawlins 12

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 2A Big Piney 61 Evanston JV 0

Friday, Sept. 4

Class 4A

Final Score: Laramie 35 Campbell County 22

Final Score: #2 Cheyenne Central 38 Kelly Walsh 12

Final Score: #1 Sheridan 63 Cheyenne South 8

Final Score: #3 Thunder Basin 41 Rock Springs 21

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 34 #5 Natrona 27

Class 3A

Final Score: #5 Lander 28 Green River 7

Final Score: #3 Powell 41 Worland 6

Final Score: #4 Cody 44 Riverton 23

Class 2A

Final Score: #5 Wheatland 50 Kemmerer 0

Final Score: Glenrock 48 Pinedale 20

Final Score: #3 Thermopolis 22 Tongue River 7

Final Score: Lovell 26 #2 Big Horn 0 - snaps a 22-game win streak by the Rams

Class 1A 9-man

Final Score: Pine Bluffs 16 Riverside 6

Final Score: #1 Southeast 22 #4 Shoshoni 0

Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 48 Wind River 12

Final Score: Moorcroft 34 Greybull 7

Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 52 #5 Wright 0

Class 1A 6-man

Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 67 Guernsey-Sunrise 7

Final Score: Kaycee 45 Dubois 10

Interclass

Final Score: 3A Douglas 20 2A Torrington 7

Final Score: 3A Evanston 36 2A #1 Mountain View 21

2A Newcastle at 3A Buffalo - canceled - due to COVID precautions

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: 2A Cokeville 34 Rich County, UT 6

Final Score: 3A #2 Jackson 50 Bear Lake, ID 21

Final Score: Preston, ID 34 3A #1 Star Valley 15

Final Score: Mitchell, NE 43 2A Burns 0

Final Score: 6-Man: Bridger, MT 63 Ten Sleep 0

Saturday, Sept. 5

Class 1A 6-man

Final Score: #2 Little Snake River 44 #4 H.E.M 19

Final Score: #5 Burlington 57 Hulett 30

Final Score: Meeteetse 68 NSI 25

Final Score: #3 Encampment 63 Midwest 7

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 9-Man - #3 Lusk 64 Kelly Walsh Soph 8

Open Date : Saratoga, 2A #4 Upton-Sundance