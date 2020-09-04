Natrona County Man Dies From COVID-Related Issues

An older Natrona County man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, bringing the state death total from the disease to 42. according to the Wyoming Department of Health on Friday.

The man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness.

He also had been hospitalized.

The Wyoming Department of Health did not identify him.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 42 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,373 lab-confirmed cases and 616 probable cases reported. (Probable cases are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

As of Friday, these are the cases reported by county.

Albany: 139 (25).

Big Horn: 44 (6).

Campbell: 174 (28).

Carbon: 165 (26).

Converse: 31 (14).

Crook: 14.

Fremont: 541 (70).

Goshen: 54 (10).

Hot Springs: 26 (4).

Johnson: 22 (5).

Laramie: 436 (147).

Lincoln: 88 (28).

Natrona: 254 (53).

Niobrara: 1 (2).

Park: 159 (13).

Platte: 6 (1).

Sheridan: 114 (56).

Sublette: 39 (9).

Sweetwater: 288 (19).

Teton: 406 (34).

Uinta: 256 (52).

Washakie: 102 (8).

Weston: 14 (6).

