Two LCCC Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Laramie County Community College students have tested positive for COVID-19, the school said Friday.

LCCC spokesman Troy Rumpf says the students, who live in the residence hall on the Cheyenne campus, "recognized symptoms related to the virus, were tested and placed in quarantine."

He says one is quarantining in an isolation room in the residence hall and the other is quarantining at home.

"LCCC is actively working with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department on contact tracing and has identified that three other students have had prolonged exposure to the positive patients, these students have also been tested and are in quarantine," Rumpf said in a media release.

Rumpf says all residence hall students and staff were notified of the positive cases yesterday evening and, as an extra-precaution, LCCC will test all residence hall students for COVID-19 today or Monday.

He says the college will also conduct surveillance testing of some of the population again in seven to 10 days to identify any individuals who may be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic.

LCCC resumed its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24, with a limited number of in-person classes and low-density housing in its residence hall.

