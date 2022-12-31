Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs

It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous.

Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy of breakdowns, slide-offs, and collisions.

For a while, I-80 going eastbound past exit 6 in Wyoming was closed. It's re-opened now, but for a while it was very slippery.

"Troopers responded to several slide offs, and one crash involving a tractor trailer," the WHP wrote on their Facebook page. "The tractor-trailer collided with a guard rail causing the truck to become disabled. There were no injuries in the collision. Please drive alert and watch out for first responders and tow truck operators working on the side of the road."

The interstate has opened back up, but roads are still slick in spots. Casper is currently inside of a winter weather warning, with snow expected on Sunday and Monday. While the snow is beautiful, it can also be dangerous - as the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook posts have proven.