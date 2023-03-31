Wyoming Highway Patrol Post Cautionary Message

Wyoming Highway Patrol post to social media: "On March 30, 2023, officers at the Gillette, Wyoming, Port of Entry (POE) noticed the odor of marijuana coming from one of the commercial motor vehicle drivers.

There was a Trooper at the port conducting an inspection at the time and a POE Officer asked for his assistance.

The Trooper searched the commercial motor vehicle and found open containers of alcohol and marijuana.

During the investigation and subsequent inspection, it was found that the driver was prohibited from operating a commercial motor vehicle due to a previous positive test.

The driver was cited and taken out of service.

WHP would like to remind commercial drivers alcohol is not allowed in the cab of the tractor."

