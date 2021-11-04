Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct 28-30

Now it's time for the latest installment of our prep sports pics of the week. It's been an eventful week and a couple of more eventful weeks to come. Take a look at some of the work from some very talented photographers from around the state. If you have an image you would like to share, do that via our WyoPreps mobile app!

Brian Mitchell

Thunder Basin-Natrona Football

Frank Gambino

Wyoming Indian Volleyball

Tammy Griebel

Buffalo-Jackson Football

Frank Gambino

Shoshoni Volleyball

Marsha Barritt

Upton-Sundance/Lovell Football

Riverton High School

Riverton Swimming

Frank Gambino

Riverside Volleyball

Burns H.S.

Burns Volleyball

Adria Trembly

Hulett-Dubois Football

Angie Erickson

Meeteetse-Midwest Football

Jessi Dodge

1A East Regional Volleyball

Linda Meyer

Lingle-Fort Laramie Volleyball

Tony Montoya

Wheatland-Big Piney Football

Dawn Bivens

Torrington-Cokeville Football

Frank Gambino

Big Piney Volleyball

James Yule

Cody Football

Anita Bartlett

Kaycee Football

Trenda Allen

Cheyenne East Football

Karen Peroulis

Little Snake River-Kaycee Football

Frank Gambino

Cokeville Volleyball

Frank Gambin0

Farson-Eden Football

Bridget Truempler

Shoshoni-Wright Football

Barbara Rapp

Wind River-Lusk Football

Frank Gambino

Meeteetse Volleyball

Rachelle Patterson

Star Valley-Lander Football

Lyman High School

Lyman Football

Natrona County H.S.

Natrona County Volleyball

Douglas H.S.

Douglas-Powell Football

Mark DeLap

Big Piney-Wheatland Football

James Yule

Cody-Worland Football

Ashley Jessen

Pine Bluffs-Riverside Football

Frank Gambino

Greybull Volleyball

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming's Underground Geothermal Cave is Real and You Proved It