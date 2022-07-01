Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week TBT #4

The track season is in the books but you can bet these athletes are reflecting on what transpired, good or bad. The weather conditions weren't great but the athletes just rolled along so give a lot of credit to them.

We have a large collection of photos focusing on the 1A portion of the state meet, compliments of Karen Peroulis, Marsha Barritt, Angie Ericson, Adria Trembly and Tara Edwards. Enjoy!

Wyoming High School Track and Field Photo Courtesy: Karen Peroulis loading...

Get our free mobile app