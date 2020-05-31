Wyoming Health Officials: Fremont County Woman Dies of COVID-19

Another Fremont County woman who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died of COVID-19, Wyoming Department of Health officials announced Sunday.

The woman had been hospitalized but did not have any known conditions that would have put her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, according to department spokeswoman Kim Deti.

Wyoming's virus-related death toll is now at 17. Officials report 693 lab-confirmed cases, 210 probable cases and 658 recoveries.

At least one person has tested positive for the virus in each of the state's 23 counties.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by people who have contracted the virus but aren't yet showing symptoms. It can take two to 14 days for symptoms to appear after virus exposure.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.