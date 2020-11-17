Wyoming's top health official has approved a mask order for Natrona County, a Wyoming Department of Health Spokeswoman said Tuesday evening.

In an email, WDH spokeswoman Kim Deti said state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist approved the order.

Deti said she did not have the specific details of the order.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that eight counties in Wyoming were seeking mask orders, including Natrona County.

Last week, Wyoming's county health officers sent a letter requesting a statewide mask mandate.

On Sunday, Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell called for a countywide mask mandate. He said not doing so would go against his training as an infectious disease specialist.