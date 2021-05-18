Wyoming Health Director, Tech Officer Quit after Data Leak

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s health director and chief information officer have resigned after a data leak involving the personal information of tens of thousands of people who were tested for the coronavirus.

Get our free mobile app

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the personnel changes Tuesday.

It's not clear if the resignations are related to the data leak.

A spokesman for the governor declined to comment, calling it a “personnel matter.”

A state employee accidentally released COVID-19 test results for over one-quarter of Wyoming's population in late 2020 and early 2021.

Test results, names, addresses, birth dates and other information were released.