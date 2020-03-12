Wyoming Governor Asks Residents To Reconsider Gatherings Of 250+

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said Thursday evening that while the overall risk to Wyoming residents from the coronavirus remains low, they should avoid large crowds and take other precautions.

Speaking a day after the state's first known case of coronavirus was diagnosed in a Sheridan County woman, the Governor said no further cases of the disease have been found so far, and that ''this was not unexpected." He went on to say, "We have been preparing for this eventuality for some time now."

Gordon added, "simple precautions are the best right now, including frequent handwashing." He said state employees and their supervisors should carefully weigh the need for any out of state trips.

Gordon recommended that people should carefully think about whether events and gatherings of 250 people or more ''should take place."

On Thursday officials announced the cancellation of the state basketball tournament, and a number of local events across the state have also been canceled or postponed.

Nationally the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League have suspended their seasons and the NCAA Basketball Tournament has also been canceled, all because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.