Wyoming Gas Prices Up 6.4 Cents, National Average Sees Increment

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today. Prices in Wyoming are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Natrona County was priced at $2.81/g at Sam's Club.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.46/g today. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.81 per gallon.

"The national average price of gasoline has nudged higher over the last week as oil prices have continued to push toward multi-month highs. While it looks like this recent rise could be restrained for now, Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder that hurricane season could play a role in prices in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, we'll likely continue to see some fluctuations in either direction with the national average moving up, but as we approach August and the peak of hurricane season, there remains a risk that the national average could surge temporarily if we see a major storm in the wrong place."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 8, 2023: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 8, 2022: $4.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.70/g)

July 8, 2021: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

July 8, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 8, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 8, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 8, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 8, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 8, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 8, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.32/g, up 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.24/g.

Ogden- $3.52/g, up 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.

Billings- $3.39/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34/g.