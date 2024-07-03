‘All is Well that Ends Well’ : Pilot Uninjured after Plane Crash Near Laramie

This morning at about 9:00 a.m. the Albany County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a plane crash near Windy Ridge Road.

Deputies say the crash was caused by the pilot accidentally flipping the fuel switch to 'off'.

Despite this, the pilot was able to land the plane successfully, but it did overturn due to the rugged terrain.

The pilot sustained only minor cuts and is in good condition.

"We are thankful that this unfortunate incident didn’t end in tragedy. Like they say, 'All is well that end’s well!'" wrote the Albany County Sheriff's Office in a statement this morning.

