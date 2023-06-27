Wyoming Foundation of Cancer Care Announces new Executive Director

Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care (WFCC) has announced that Tish Chase is now their new Executive Director.

She joins them from Augusta, Georgia where she was working for Piedmont Augusta Foundation, the philanthropic arm of University Healthcare System/Piedmont Augusta Hospital.

They managed $45M in funds and endowments for patient assistance, employee assistance and capital improvement projects for Piedmont Augusta Hospital.

Chase brings over 25 years of experience and countless hours of volunteer work in the communities she has served over the course of her career.

In her previous roles as the Executive Director for Thomson McDuffie Chamber of Commerce and the Executive Director for the Perry Downtown Development Authority she was able to introduce opportunities to grow both her community and her organizations.

She developed a Downtown Farmers market, that is now in its 20th year; and she secured the funding to create a trails program and a greenspace corridor for the City of Perry. In both roles she was able to build successful programs that continue to this day.

Chase will take over the operations of WFCC and be responsible for the growth and development of the foundation through building brand awareness, growing events like the Gumbo Cookoff, TaTa Trot, and Grand Masquerade Ball, and furthering the work of the WFCC Angel volunteers.

Chase says she is excited to be in Wyoming. She has family in Casper and assures everyone that she has been here when it is -20 and she is still looking forward to being here during the winter.

You can meet her at either of these fall events:

· Tata Trot Fun Run: Saturday, September 30th

· Masquerade Ball: Saturday, October 28th.

For more information about Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care please visit their website at wyofcc.com.

13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, 5K for Breast Cancer Awareness