Wyoming Football Adds Five Players To Recruiting Class [VIDEOS]

The Wyoming Cowboys wrapped up their 2019 football recruiting class with an additional five players that signed Wednesday on the second National Signing Day.

Head coach Craig Bohl announced the signing of three running backs, a defensive tackle, and a linebacker to round out the 2019 class. That brings the total to 24 high school players that have signed with the Pokes.

Bohl had numerous compliments about these five recruits. He spoke about their background, the recruiting process, hitting California and Texas big in this class and more on Wednesday.

This was a theme of Coach Bohl's during today's press conference, even though the Tweet came Tuesday.

All five these signees were three-star recruits by Rivals, 247 Sports, or ESPN, and all of them had offers from Power 5 programs.

UW is ranked sixth in the Mountain West composite recruiting rankings by 247 Sports.

Wyoming signed running back Alphonzo Andrews Jr. from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, MO. The 5-10, 185 pounder was Second Team All-State Class 3 from the Missouri Football Coaches Association. He led the Titans to the Class State Championship. Andrews Jr. ran for 649 yards on 67 carries, averaged 9.7 yards per carry, and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The next running back is Dawaiian McNeely from Central Catholic High School in Ceres, CA. He was named to the FrontRowPreps.com All-Region First Team for large schools. McNeely was also chosen the Valley Oak League’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He ran for 1,073 yards, averaged 8.3 yards per carry, and 10 TDs. McNeely had six 100-yard games last fall. He even returned a kick-off for a touchdown.

The final running back is Titus Swen of Eaton High School in Fort Worth, TX. At 5-11, 190 pounds, Swen finished his career with 3,467 rushing yards over three season. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and scored 44 touchdowns rushing.

The linebacker is Shae Suiaunoa from Clear Lake High School in Houston, TX. He was a dual-threat quarterback in high school but will play on defense for the Pokes. Suiaunoa is 6-3, 200 pounds and accounted for 1,457 yards of total offense and was responsible for eight touchdowns in 2018.

The final addition is defensive tackle Alonzo Hall, a 6-5, 230-pound prospect from Reseda High School in Reseda, CA. Hall earned 2018 Division 1 First Team Los Angeles All-City Football Team honors his senior year. He was named the Los Angeles Division 1 Defensive Lineman of the Year. Hall had 67 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks his senior season. He added 16 quarterback hurries, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Bohl stated the Cowboys have one scholarship still available. He didn’t know if they would award it to a walk-on or save it for a late qualifier. UW also had eight walk-ons commit to the program. Most are from either the Cowboy State or Colorado.

Wyoming begins Spring Football practice in late March. The Spring Game is April 27.