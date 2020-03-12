Wyoming Food For Thought City-Wide Food Drive Now Online Only

We live in a time when there is great concern about public safety due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). To protect their many volunteers and partners, Wyoming Food For Thought has moved their upcoming city-wide food drive online.

Wyoming Food For Thought now has a Virtual City Wide Food Drive Facebook event page where they made the following announcement:

Friends - in order to keep our community safe and our kids fed, we have moved our City Wide Food Drive ONLINE. This means you can click to give and stay where you are. This Spring Break we will be providing food to local kids over the break. Over 825 LOCAL kids need your help! Rally your friends, co-workers, office mates, schools, churches, and service groups! We will be aggregating enough food for 25,575 meals & snacks (more if we can!) So if you can give Financially, you WILL make a difference. Click the Link below to donate today!

Wyoming Food For Thought has created a donation portal where you can make a monetary donation enabling them to get the food many area kids depend on during the spring break time. If you have a heart for what they do for our community, you can donate here.

In addition, Wyoming Food for Thought Project will be packing for the 11-day Spring Break on Wednesday, March 18th starting at 4 pm.They are looking for 40 volunteers to do the following:

Unload box truck of food

Organize the packing room

Count all food items to make sure we have enough

Pack food bags

Run filled bags downstairs

Top bags off with bread

If you are available, you can find out more and register here.

For updates and the latest information about what projects the Wyoming Food For Thought Project are working on, be sure to follow them on Facebook.