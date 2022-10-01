Classic Halloween Film ‘Trick ‘R Treat’ Playing on Casper Big Screen for 3 Nights Only

The year is 2007. It's not exactly a banner year for horror movies. But one movie came out that immediately grabbed fans by the gullet.

It's called 'Trick 'R Treat,' and, in the years since its release, it has become not only a cult classic, but a Halloween classic as well.

The film, directed by Michael Dougherty, plays like an old episode of Tales From the Crypt, or the film Creepshow; it's a an anthology film with a wraparound tale that ties everything together and it has finally taken its rightful place, perhaps only behind the original Halloween, as the film to watch every Halloween.

Trick 'R Treat is a perennial Halloween classic and now, for the first time ever, it's playing on the big screen in Casper.

WyoMovies announced a very limited engagement for the film. It will be showing Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday this upcoming week, with a showtime of 9:15 p.m.

The film is being shown as part of the WyoMovies 'Flashback Cinema,' which brings back classic films and puts them on the big screen for new and old audiences alike.

And did we mention Sam? Ohhh Sam.

Sam, you see, is one of the film's characters who ties everything together. At first, audiences just think he's an adorable, albeit slightly mischievous trick or treater. But as the film progresses, and you see Sam pop up more and more, you start to realize that when it comes to Sam, there's more than meets the eye.

Despite the endless entertainment value from Trick 'R Treat, when the film was released, it went straight to DVD. That means that this will be the first time this Halloween classic is being released in theaters.

If you're a fan of scary movies, of Halloween, or just of well-written anthology films, then do yourself a favor and check out Trick 'R Treat. Just remember, if you purchase treats at the concessions counter, "Always check your candy."

For showtimes or to buy tickets to Trick 'R Treat, you can visit the WyoMovies website.