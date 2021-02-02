Wyoming Department of Health Reports 28 New COVID-Related Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed 28 more deaths, due to COVID-related issues, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Wyoming to 624.

Each of these 28 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, but may or may not have had underlying health issues as well.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Deti revealed that deaths occurred in Campbell County, Carbon County, Fremont County, Goshen County, Laramie County, Natrona County, Park County, Sheridan County, Sweetwater County, Teton County, Washakie County, and Weston County.

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows:

An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Goshen County woman died in November. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Park County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Teton County man died last month. He was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Weston County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.